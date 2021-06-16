Johnston and Williams

James Richard “Rich” Hoctor, 82, lifetime Ellensburg resident, passed away at his home on Friday, June 11, 2021. Viewing for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Ellensburg. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, also at the church with vault interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Rich’s family.

