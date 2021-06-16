James Richard “Rich” Hoctor
James Richard “Rich” Hoctor, 82, lifetime Ellensburg resident, passed away at his home on Friday, June 11, 2021. Viewing for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Ellensburg. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, also at the church with vault interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Rich’s family.