James W. Joyner

James W. Joyner, 73, of Ellensburg, died October 12, 2021 in Ellensburg. He was born in Bremerton, Washington and lived in Ellensburg for 30 years. He retired from the Kittitas County PUD in Ellensburg. Memorial Service arrangements to be announced soon.

