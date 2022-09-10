brookside logo for obits copy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Janet E. Buettner

Janet E. Buettner, 85, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at KVH in Ellensburg. Janet was born September 28, 1936, in Langdon, ND. Graveside services are pending. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

Tags

Recommended for you