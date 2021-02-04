Brookside logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jared Lawrence Abbott

Jared Lawrence Abbott, 37, died Monday, February 1, 2021 in Zillah. Jared was born December 8, 1983 Richland, WA. No services planned at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.