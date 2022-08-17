brookside logo for obits copy

Jeffery Bruce Richter

Jeffery Bruce Richter, 70, died July 30, 2022 in Cle Elum, WA. Jeffery was born April 19, 1952 in Everett, WA. No services are currently scheduled. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family

