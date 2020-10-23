Brookside logo

JoAnn Marie LaVassar, 80, died Sunday, October 18, 202 at her home in Easton. JoAnn was born July 9, 1940 in Seattle, WA. No Services are planned at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.

