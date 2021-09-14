Brookside logo

John D. Winn

John D. Winn, 80, died Thursday, September 9, 2021, surrounded by his family at home in Ellensburg. John was born November 5, 1940, in Idaho Falls, ID. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 3 to 7 at Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, 500 E. Mountain View Ave., Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 808 S Magnolia St. Ellensburg, at 3 p.m. A full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

