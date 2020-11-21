Brookside logo

Joseph Vallone

Joseph Vallone, 81 died November 15, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. Vallone was born December 3, 1938 in Cle Elum, Washington. No Services are currently scheduled. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family

