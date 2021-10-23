Brookside logo

Joshua Wesley Nye

Joshua Wesley Nye, 39, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at his home in Easton. Joshua was born December 28, 1981, in Bellevue, WA. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 26 from 11:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Brookside Funeral Home 500 E. Mountain View Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926, and on Wednesday, October 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 816 Field Avenue NE, Renton, WA., followed by the graveside service at noon at Greenwood Memorial Park 350 Monroe Avenue NE Renton, WA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

