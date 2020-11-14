Brookside logo

Karol Joanne Kosko

Karol Joanne Kosko, 82 died November 12, 2020 in Ellensburg, Washington. Hosko was born January 31, 1938 in Shelton, Washington. No Services are currently scheduled. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

