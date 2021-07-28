Death notice: Katherine E. Kendall-Williams Jul 28, 2021 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Katherine E. Kendall-Williams Katherine E. Kendall-Williams, 90, of Ellensburg, passed away at her home on Friday, July 23, 2021. She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at the Swauk Prairie Cemetery. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Katherine’s family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Katherine E. Kendall-williams Crematory Funeral Home Death Notice Swauk Prairie Cemetery Ceremony Pass Away Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesPilot dies in small plane crash in western IdahoState-managed lands will close for recreational use beginning FridayUpdated story: Multiple fires result in I-90 closures Friday afternoonCWU President James Wohlpart adapting to his new positionJuly 26 blotter: Unsheared sheepWildfire starts off of I-90, milepost 78Schools await direction on mask requirementsCanadian photographer captures the moment on the 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo posterVolta Charging Announces New Station Installation In Renton, Washington“Native Women Changing their Worlds,” features journey of 12 indigenous women Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter