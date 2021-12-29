Johnston and Williams logo

Kay Crume, 62, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the UW Medical Center in Seattle. The family will greet friends at a visitation from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 also at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Thorp Cemetery. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Kay and her family.

