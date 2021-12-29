Death notice: Kay Crume Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kay Crume Kay Crume, 62, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the UW Medical Center in Seattle. The family will greet friends at a visitation from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 also at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Thorp Cemetery. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Kay and her family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Kay Crume Funeral Service Crematory Burial Obituary Resident Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manTOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in JuneDec. 21 blotter: Stolen agateEllensburg boys' basketball will see Lynden, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Wilbur-Ellis SunDome ShootoutSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentDec. 20 blotter: Forklift joyrideGravis Law, PLLC Celebrates Top Positioning on 6th Annual Law Firm 500 Award List of Fastest Growing Law Firms in US Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter