brookside logo for obits copy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Keith Andree

Keith Andree, 84, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home in Kittitas. Keith was born February 28, 1938, in Bisbee, AZ. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm at New Life Church, Kittitas, WA. Keith will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

Recommended for you