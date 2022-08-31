...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Keith Andree, 84, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home in Kittitas. Keith was born February 28, 1938, in Bisbee, AZ. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm at New Life Church, Kittitas, WA. Keith will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.