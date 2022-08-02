brookside logo for obits copy

Kirk Douglas Robinson, 58, died July 25, 2022 in Seattle, WA. Kirk was born February 17, 1964 in Ellensburg, WA. No services are currently scheduled. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

