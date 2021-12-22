Johnston and Williams logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Lawrence A. “Larry” Anderson, 81, longtime Kittitas Valley resident and farmer, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home in Desert Aire. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and a complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Larry and his family.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.