Leland L. Stiles, 69, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at KVH in Ellensburg, WA. Leland was born December 7, 1952, in Enumclaw, WA. Services are pending. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

