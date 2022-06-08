...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the
following county, Kittitas.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 116 PM PDT, the public reported continued flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Kittitas County and the
Elk Meadows Subdivision.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Leland L. Stiles, 69, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at KVH in Ellensburg, WA. Leland was born December 7, 1952, in Enumclaw, WA. Services are pending. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.