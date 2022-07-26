Brookside logo

Leonard Eugene Meador, 68, died July 25, 2022 in Ellensburg, WA. Leonard was born June 1, 1954 in Frankfort, Indiana. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Cascade Valley Meeting House 230 Tozer Road Ellensburg, WA 98926 . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

