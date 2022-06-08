Brookside logo

Lorna Louise Sisk

Lorna Louise Sisk, 78, died June 5, 2022 in Ellensburg, WA. Lorna was born February 20, 1944 in Ellensburg, WA. No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

