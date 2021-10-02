Brookside logo

Maria Robles Lopez

Maria Robles Lopez, 67, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at KVH in Ellensburg, WA. Maria was born September 29, 1954, in Hermosillo, Mexico. Visitation will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 from 9:30 to 2:00 at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 E Mountain View Ave., Ellensburg. Graveside services will follow the visitation at I.O.O.F. cemetery, 1900 Brick Rd., Ellensburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

