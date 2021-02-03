Brookside logo

Marie L. Smith

Marie L. Smith, 83, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at KVH in Ellensburg, WA. Marie was born June 22, 1937 in Brainard, MN. No services are planned at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.

