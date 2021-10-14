Brookside logo

Marjorie Sue Donovan

Marjorie Sue Donovan, 78, died October 11, 2021 in Ronald, WA. Marjorie was born September 25, 1943 in Everett, WA. No Services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

