Mary Lee Patriquin, 86, of Ellensburg, passed away at her home on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Mary and her family.

