Mateo Quintero, 16, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home in Ellensburg. Mateo was born January 11, 2005, in Bogota, Columbia. Visitation will be Friday, August 20, from 1-4:30 and Saturday the 21st, from 10-1 at Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, 500 E. Mountain View Ave., Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life will follow Saturday’s visitation at Brookside. A full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

