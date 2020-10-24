Brookside logo

Maxine G. Bashaw

Maxine G. Bashaw, 93, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Arlington, at her daughters’ home. Maxine was born October 28, 1926 in Cle Elum, WA. A full obituary will follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family

