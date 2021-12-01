Johnston and Williams logo

Michael P. “Mike” Johnston

Michael P. “Mike” Johnston, 71, longtime Ellensburg resident and retired Daily Record reporter, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Mike and his family.

