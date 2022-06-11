Brookside logo

Monte Werst

Monte Werst, 88, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home in Ellensburg, WA. Monte was born September 14, 1933, in Sunnyside, WA. No services scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

