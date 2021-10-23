Johnston and Williams

Nancy L. Schnebly

Nancy L. Schnebly, 68, lifetime Ellensburg resident, passed away at the Kittitas Valley Hospital on Monday, October 18, 2021. Viewing for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mercer Creek Church in Ellensburg with burial to follow at the IOOF Cemetery. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Nancy and her family.

