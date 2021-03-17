Patricia A. Pitzel
Patricia A. Pitzel, 78, of Ellensburg, passed away on March 15, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be Thursday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19 also at the church with vault interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for the family.