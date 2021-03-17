Johnston and Williams

Patricia A. Pitzel

Patricia A. Pitzel, 78, of Ellensburg, passed away on March 15, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be Thursday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19 also at the church with vault interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for the family.

