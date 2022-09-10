brookside logo for obits copy

R.B. “Butch” Phillips

R.B. “Butch” Phillips, 80, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center, in Bellingham, WA. Butch was born June 24, 1942, in Redding, CA. Services are pending. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

