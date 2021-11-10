Johnston and Williams logo

Rance DeWitt

Rance DeWitt, 72, of Ellensburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Rance and his family.

