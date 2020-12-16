Brookside logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Richard T. Pott

Richard T. Pott, 80, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home in Ellensburg. Richard was born on August 17, 1940 in Renton, WA. Private services are pending. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.