Death notice: Robert Henry McKee Nov 28, 2020

Robert Henry McKee, 88, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home in Ellensburg. Robert was born February 7, 1932 in Beaver Falls, PA. No services are planned at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.