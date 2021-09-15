Johnston and Williams

Ryan A. Romano

Ryan A. Romano, 38, of Ellensburg, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle due to complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Roslyn Cemetery kiosk. A reception will follow at the Roslyn Eagles. Masks will be required. A complete obituary will be published next week. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Ryan and his family.

