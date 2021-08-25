Johnston and Williams

Sandra Denise Rosecrans

Sandra D. (Young) Rosecrans passed away unexpectedly August 16, 2021 in Seattle, WA. Sandra was born September 13, 1960 in Fort Walton Beach, FL. A complete obituary and celebration of life details will be posted at a later date. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home has been entrusted with caring for the family.

