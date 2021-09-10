Brookside logo

Sandra Marie Whitney, 78, died September 7, 2021 in Ellensburg, WA. Whitney was born October 22, 1942 in Cle Elum, Washington. Memorial Services are scheduled for Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 211 North B Street Roslyn, WA with a Graveside Service following at Roslyn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family

