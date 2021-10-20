Brookside logo

Shirley R. Bernier

Shirley R. Bernier, 61, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at her home in Ellensburg, WA. Shirley was born April 28, 1960, in Quebec Canada. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family

