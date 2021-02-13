Support Local Journalism


Steve Houle

Steve Houle, 51, of Cle Elum, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. Viewing for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 20 also at the funeral home. Due to current restrictions, attendance is limited to family and invited guests but a livestream will be available starting at 10:25 a.m. at www.johnston-williams.com A complete obituary will be published next week. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Steve’s family.

