Thomas Lee “Tom” Howard, 65, lifetime Kittitas County resident, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Moses Lake. A celebration of life will be held in the spring with details to be announced. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Tom and his family.

