Tyler Lee Lowrance

The family of Tyler Lee Lowrance will greet friends at a visitation from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Mr. Lowrance passed away at his Ellensburg home on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 22. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnston-williams.com

