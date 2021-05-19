Johnston and Williams

William D. “Bill” Schmidt, Ph.D.

William D. “Bill” Schmidt, Ph.D., 87, longtime Ellensburg resident and CWU professor, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Prestige Post Acute Care and Rehab Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Bill will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at the IOOF Cemetery and a celebration of life will be announced later this summer. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Bill’s family.

