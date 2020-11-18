William E. “Bill” Haberman, Sr.
William E. “Bill” Haberman, Sr., 89, lifetime Ellensburg resident and cattleman, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Viewing for family and friends will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Due to current restrictions, in person attendance for the funeral will be limited to immediate family, however a livestream will be available for the community starting at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at www.johnston-williams.com A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensbug has been entrusted with caring for Bill’s family.