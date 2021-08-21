Johnston and Williams

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Wolfgang W. Franz

Wolfgang W. Franz, 86, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima. The family will greet friends at a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A memorial service will be held in September with details to be announced in a forthcoming obituary. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for the family.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.