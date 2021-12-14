Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday

For information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

NEW FICTION

“The inheritance of Orquídea Divina: a novel,” by Zoraida Córdova. Atria Books, c2021.

“The love songs of W.E.B. Du Bois: a novel,” by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Harper, c2021.

“Men are frogs,” by Saranna DeWylde. Zebra Books/Kensington Publishing Corp., c2021.

“Milk blood heat: stories,” by Dantiel W. Moniz. Grove Press, c2021.

“The mission house: a novel,” by Carys Davies. Scribner, c2021.

“She who became the sun,” by Shelley Parker-Chan. Tor, c2021.

“Sisters in arms: a novel of the daring Black women who served during World War II,” by Kaia Alderson. William Morrow, c2021.

“West with giraffes: a novel,” by Lynda Rutledge. Lake Union Publishing, c2021.

“What if you & me,” by Roni Loren. Sourcebooks Casablanca, c2021.

“When twilight breaks,” by Sarah Sundin. Revell, c2021.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.