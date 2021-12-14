Support Local Journalism


Dec. 11

n Carly Rae Stingley and Ryan John Stingley of Ellensburg, a boy, Ryler Stride Stingily, 8 pounds, 2 ounces

Dec. 8

n Felicia Ramirez and Octaviano Ramirez of Ellensburg, a boy, Adriyan Jose Ramirez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces

Dec. 7

n Caitlin Bassett and Keith Bassett of Ellensburg, Alex Bassett

Dec. 6

n Karen Marie Valencia and James Andrew Bichler of Union Gap. a boy, Liam James Bichler, 7 pounds, 3 ounces

