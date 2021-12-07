Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Beautiful world, where are you,” by Sally Rooney. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

“The cause: the American Revolution and its discontents, 1773-1783,” by Joseph J. Ellis.

Liveright Publishing Corporation, a division of W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.

“Fathoms: the world in the whale,” by Rebecca Giggs. Simon & Schuster Paperbacks, c2021.

“Hurricane lizards and plastic squid: the fraught and fascinating biology of climate change,” by Thor Hanson. Basic Books, Hachette Book Group, c2021.

“In the weeds: around the world and behind the scenes with Anthony Bourdain,” by Tom Vitale. Hachette Books, c2021.

“The Monsanto papers: deadly secrets, corporate corruption, and one man's search for justice,” by Carey Gillam. Island Press, c2021.

“Seek you: a journey through American loneliness,” by Kristen Radtke. Pantheon Books, c2021.

“A true history of the United States: indigenous genocide, racialized slavery, hyper-capitalism, militarist imperialism, and other overlooked aspects of American exceptionalism,” by Daniel A. Sjursen. Truth to Power, c2021.

“Unfollow me: essays on complicity,” by Jill Louise Busby. Bloomsbury Publishing, c2021.

“What happened to you?: conversations on trauma, resilience, and healing,” by Bruce D. Perry, M.D., Ph. D., Oprah Winfrey. Flatiron Books, c2021.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.