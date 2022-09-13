Support Local Journalism


In 2020, the LWV of Kittitas County held its first Democracy Rocks treasure hunt as a way to engage and educate voters during a pandemic and 2020 primary election. This year, the hunt is back and featured 17 amazing Kittitas women, past and present, who have made a positive impact on their communities.

The Kittitas League sent out invitations in February to Kittitas County museums, libraries, art galleries, bookstores, newspapers, and others to participate as partner sites to host Kittitas Women Rock display posters. Fifteen enthusiastic responses allowed the hunt to proceed. In addition to sharing information about the little-known seventeen women, we wanted to drive traffic back into these fifteen partner organizations and businesses as we all recover from the pandemic.

