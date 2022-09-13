...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
League of Women Voters member, Nancy Wieking presents winnings to Amelie & Mila Reasoner (Mila not pictured).
In 2020, the LWV of Kittitas County held its first Democracy Rocks treasure hunt as a way to engage and educate voters during a pandemic and 2020 primary election. This year, the hunt is back and featured 17 amazing Kittitas women, past and present, who have made a positive impact on their communities.
The Kittitas League sent out invitations in February to Kittitas County museums, libraries, art galleries, bookstores, newspapers, and others to participate as partner sites to host Kittitas Women Rock display posters. Fifteen enthusiastic responses allowed the hunt to proceed. In addition to sharing information about the little-known seventeen women, we wanted to drive traffic back into these fifteen partner organizations and businesses as we all recover from the pandemic.
The 2022 Kittitas Women Rock Treasure Hunt was held from July 1 -Aug. 12. During that time, there were hundreds of visits to our LWV treasure hunt webpage and thousands of views of hunt clues and social media posts.
League members purchased gift certificates totaling over $560 from local businesses and organizations and donated the certificates for treasure hunt prizes.
First, we’d like to thank the LWV volunteers who made this hunt possible: Nancy Wieking, Jean Putnam, Lindsey Quitmeier, Gretchen Chambers, Rosemary Meyer, Jo Green, Susan Kelleher, Sam , Wilma Dlouhy, Karen Murphy, Delores Irwin, Tish Eaton, and Jean Kaspari
Second, we want to recognize and thank the wonderful partner organizations and businesses, who assisted us in identifying inspiring women to honor, graciously hosted our treasures in their spaces for treasure hunters to find, and without whom there would be no hunt:
• Brick Road Books, Ellensburg
• Carpenter House Museum & Gallery, Cle Elum
• Carpenter Memorial Public Library, Cle Elum
• Cle Elum Downtown Association, Cle Elum
• Cle Elum Telephone Museum, Cle Elum
• Daily Record, Ellensburg
• Ellensburg Public Library, Ellensburg
• Gallery One Visual Arts Center, Ellensburg
• James Brooks Library, CWU, Ellensburg
• Jerrol’s, Ellensburg
• Kittitas County Historical Museum, Ellensburg
• Northern Kittitas County Tribune, Cle Elum
• Northern Kittitas County Historical Society, Cle Elum
• Pearl Street Books, Ellensburg
• Roslyn Public Library, Roslyn
• Roslyn Museum, Roslyn
TREASURE HUNT WINNERS
Since only four treasure hunters submitted log entries for prizes this year, the Democracy Rocks Treasure Hunt committee voted to scrap the prize categories and award prizes to all four.
Prize for participating: Emily Malella (repeat winner from 2020), Michelle Secrist, team of Lynda & Jim Lien (repeat winner from 2020), and the team of Amelie & Mila Reasoner.
Jim Lien: “We loved the hunt, especially the clues!”
Emily Malella: “Ready for the next hunt!”
Michelle Secrist: “This hunt was a great deal of fun. I learned so much about the area and the history these women played in it.”
Congratulations to all treasure hunters who participated in this event! Learn more at KittitasLeague.org. In celebration of this Kittitas Women Rock treasure hunt, the LWV Kittitas County donated booklet versions of the display posters featuring 17 amazing women to each public and high school library in the county.
Third, we’d like to thank the League of Women Voters Washington State for the civics education fund grant underwriting the costs of this hunt.
We hope you are registered to vote (if you are eligible) and plan to cast a ballot in the November Election. Not registered? You still have time! Go to VoteWA and register to vote today