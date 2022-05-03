The 15h annual Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg class of 2023 scholarship program was held April 23 in the Morgan Performing Arts Center.
Participants Elin Callender-Bohman, Ila Child, Chloe Clyburn, Alexandra Gamache, Carol Ritzenthaler, and Sailor Walker were evaluated in the areas of talent, fitness, and self-expression on stage that evening. The interview and scholastic achievement categories were judged prior to the Saturday program. Awards were given in each of seven categories: Spirit, Be Your Best Self, Interview, Fitness, Talent, Self-Expression, and Scholastic Achievement.
The “Spirit” awards, voted on by the participants and given to the girls felt to be the most caring, supportive, and inspirational, went to Elin Callender-Bohman and Sailor Walker. Ila Child and Chloe Clyburn won the “Be Your Best Self” awards, voted on by the adults working with the participants. This award is given to the girl who most exemplifies the DYW goals of being responsible, studious, involved in the community, and ambitious.
The Interview and Self-Expression awards were won by Elin Callender-Bohman. Alexandra Gamache won the Scholastic Achievement award. The Talent award went to Carol Ritzenthaler. Sailor Walker won the Fitness award.
Alexandra Gamache was the second finalist; first finalist was Carol Ritzenthaler. Elin Callender-Bohman won the Distinguished Young Woman of 2023 award and will compete at the State event in August. Scholarships awarded at the April 23 event totaled $4,500.