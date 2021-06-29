The 14th annual Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg class of 2022 scholarship program was held April 24 in the Hotel Windrow ballroom, according to a news release from event organizers.
Participants Katie Blume, Layla Breckon, Lili Geyer, Lauren Kocher, Chloe Mattson, Raylene Olea and Abby Whitemarsh were evaluated in the areas of talent, fitness, and self-expression on stage that evening. Interview skills and scholastic achievement were judged prior to the program in which $4,250 was awarded in scholarships.
Awards were given in each of seven categories: Spirit, Be Your Best Self, Interview, Fitness, Talent, Self Expression, and Scholastic Achievement.
The “Spirit” awards, voted on by the participants and given to the girls felt to be the most caring, supportive, and inspirational went to Layla Breckon and Raylene Olea. Lili Geyer won the “Be Your Best Self” award, voted on by the adults working with the participants. This award is given to the girl who most exemplifies the DYW goals of being responsible, studious, involved in the community and ambitious.
The Interview award and Fitness awards were won by Katie Blume. Talent and Self-expression awards went to Abby Whitemarsh. The Scholastic Achievement award was given to Chloe Mattson. Abby Whitemarsh was the overall winner and will represent Ellensburg at the state competition to be held in Pullman this August. Katie Blume was first finalist and second finalist was Chloe Mattson.