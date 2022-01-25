...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Kittitas County District Court jury trials are suspended through Feb. 28, according to a news release from Kittitas County
The action was taken by emergency order of Darrel R. Ellis, presiding judge of the Upper Kittitas County District Court, Cle Elum Municipal Court, Roslyn Municipal Court and Paul R. Sander presiding judge of the Lower Kittitas County
Recent Department of Health statistics reflect that Kittitas County is above the state average in the rate of new cases per 100,000 population and in percentage of positive test results.
The courts will remain open to the public during regular business hours. As the situation changes, the courts may make modifications to comply with the rapidly changing environment. Please review www.co.kittitas.wa.us/courts for the most recent information.
“While this has been a very difficult decision to make, it is the right decision based on the extraordinary circumstances that we currently face. Changes in behaviors are needed to combat the current spike in COVID-19 cases. The courts are not exempt from the need to take steps to push the curve down and keep people safe. Temporarily suspending jury trials is the most responsible course of action for our court to take at this moment. The safety and well-being of our community demands it. The Court has made significant modifications to jury trial operations in order to keep jurors safe, however holding trials still requires the Court to gather large groups together indoors. At this time, it is simply not worth the risk,” court officials state in the release.
If you have been summoned as a juror for the month of February 2022 in the Upper Kittitas County District Court, Lower Kittitas County District Court, Cle Elum Municipal Court or Roslyn Municipal Court you are excused from service for the February 2022 term.