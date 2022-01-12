District court jury trials suspended through Jan. 31 For the DAILY RECORD Jan 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas County District Court jury trials are suspended thru January 31, 2022, according to a news release from Kittitas County.The action was taken by emergency order of Darrel R. Ellis, presiding judge of the of the Upper Kittitas County District Court, Cle Elum Municipal Court, Roslyn Municipal Court and Paul R. Sander presiding judge of the Lower Kittitas County District Court.On Feb.29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency due to the public health emergency posed by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).Recent Department of Health statistics reflect that Kittitas County is above the state average in the rate of new cases per 100,000 population and in percentage of positive test results. The court will remain open to the public during regular business hours. As the situation changes, the court may make modifications to comply with the rapidly changing environment. Review www.co.kittitas.wa.us/courts for the most recent information.The release states: “While this has been a very difficult decision to make, it is the right decision based on the extraordinary circumstances that we currently face. Changes in behaviors are needed to combat the current spike in COVID-19 cases. The courts are not exempt from the need to take steps to push the curve down and keep people safe. Temporarily suspending jury trials is the most responsible course of action for our court to take at this moment. The safety and well-being of our community demands it. The court has made significant modifications to jury trial operations in order to keep jurors safe, however holding trials still requires the court to gather large groups together indoors. At this time, it is simply not worth the risk."If you have been summoned as a juror for the month of January 2022 in the Upper Kittitas County District Court, Lower Kittitas County District Court, Cle Elum Municipal Court or Roslyn Municipal Court you are excused from service for the January 2022 term. 